With Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty for the third time, the buzz around Drishyam 3 is increasing. With their alluring storytelling, watchful emotional tension, and spine-tingling moments, the thriller franchise is still one of the favorites in Indian cinema.

Before the third installment arrives in theaters, a lot of viewers are looking back at the first two films or planning to experience them for the first time. Here is where you can stream both movies online.

Where To Watch Drishyam

Drishyam is available for streaming on JioHotstar. It runs for nearly 2 hours and 38 minutes and is available in Malayalam. The film can also be enjoyed on the B4U Movies YouTube channel for free. Airtel Xstream subscribers can also access the movie through their subscription.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie is about Georguekutti (Mohanlal), a modest cable TV operator whose happy life takes a turn when his family gets embroiled in an accidental crime. He cunningly uses his wit and clever planning to stay a step ahead of the investigation, trying to protect those dear to him.

The film featured a strong cast including Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Siddique. Over the years, Drishyam has earned cult status and inspired several remakes across Indian languages.

Where To Watch Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. It lasts for about 2 hours and 33 minutes and comes with subtitles in different languages like English, German, Indonesian, and Malay. Viewers can watch Drishyam 2 in Malayalam.

The sequel revolves around Georgekutty, set some years after the original story. Like before, it combines suspense with an emotional drama that keeps audiences glued to the screen till the end.

Drishyam 3 Release Creates Massive Buzz

Currently, all attention is on Drishyam 3, which is set to release on May 21, 2026. The trailer has managed to generate a buzz among viewers by reviving the suspense and emotions that have defined the franchise. With Mohanlal returning once again as Georgekutty, audiences are eager to see what new twist awaits his family this time. Given the popularity of the first two films, expectations for the third installment are already sky-high among thriller lovers.

Drishyam 3 Trailer

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