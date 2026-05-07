Drishyam 3 Box Office: Mohanlal Needs To Hit An Impossible ROI Of 1183% To Beat Vaazha 2

The battle for the Box Office King of Mollywood in 2026 has taken an interesting turn. While fans await the release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 on May 21, the numbers are already hinting at a brutal truth. No matter how many records the superstar breaks, with his upcoming threequel, he might still lose the crown of the Most Profitable Malayalam film of 2026 to a much smaller opponent.

Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2026

The most profitable Malayalam film of 2026 is Vaazha 2. Mounted on a modest budget of 10 crore, the film soared to a lifetime collection of 128.38 crore. When you decode the numbers, the profit stands at a staggering 118.38 crore. This puts the return on investment for Vaazha 2 at a mind-boggling 1183.8%. It is the most profitable Malayalam film of the year so far, and in all probability, it will hold the spot this year!

Drishyam 3 Box Office, Budget & Expected Profit!

Drishyam 3 is easily the most anticipated Indian sequel of the year. However, ambition comes with a price tag. The reported budget for this Mohanlal starrer is a massive 100 crore. While a 100-crore budget is standard for big-budget films, it creates an Everest target to achieve.

To match the 1183.8% ROI set by Vaazha 2, Drishyam 3 doesn’t just need to be a hit; it needs to earn a number that would defy logic, and so I will not even write the number here!

So Mohanlal will undoubtedly dominate the Highest Grosser list with Drishyam 3, and most likely it will turn into the biggest blockbuster of 2026, but not in terms of profit! Vaazha 2 will surely keep ruling that spot for 2026, unless some small budget films turns into another box office miracle!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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