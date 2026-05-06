Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, continues to enjoy a smooth ride at the Indian box office. After a rocking opening weekend, the film is displaying a strong run even on the weekdays. Yes, there have been regular drops, but still, it is managing to rake in solid numbers. On the first Wednesday, the collection dropped below 5 crore, but overall, it comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading to know what day 6 early trends suggest!

Displays a stronghold on the first Tuesday

The historical action drama kept the winning momentum intact even on the first Tuesday, day 6. While Hindi collections remained low, the Marathi version performed well. In Marathi, the film started with 11% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy jumped up to 30%. In the evening, it jumped again up to 37%. While the reports of the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the occupancy has been strong. Backed by such occupancy, the film is closing its 6th day with 4.7-4.8 crore, as per early trends.

Raja Shivaji crosses the 50 crore milestone!

With 4.7-4.8 crore, Raja Shivaji has earned 53.3-53.4 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days. It equals 62.89-63.01 crore gross. With such collections, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer has become the fourth Marathi film to cross the 50 crore milestone (net) in India. It’s a huge achievement, but given the 75 crore budget, there’s still some work to be done.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.4 crore

Day 2 – 11.5 crore

Day 3 – 13.1 crore

Day 4 – 6.2 crore

Day 5 – 5.4 crore

Day 6 – 4.7-4.8 crore

Total – 53.3-53.4 crore

Soon to become the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 53.3-53.4 crore, Raja Shivaji is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Ved (61.2 crore), which is just 7.9-7.8 crore away. So, in a couple of days more, it is all set to grab the third spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Raja Shivaji – 53.3-53.4 crore (6 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

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