Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, was released with high expectations but failed to leave any lasting impact beyond a massive start. Being one of the most expensive Malayalam films, it needed strong momentum in the long run, but it failed to achieve it. It’s already a major disappointment at the worldwide box office and won’t even enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Malayalam spy action thriller scored 1.5 crore on its first Tuesday, day 5, in India. Overall, it has earned 24.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 29.32 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 41.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned 70.82 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 24.85 crore

India gross – 29.32 crore

Overseas gross – 41.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 70.82 crore

Patriot won’t enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers

Considering the start, Patriot was expected to score big in the long run and comfortably enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time globally. However, due to mixed-to-negative word of mouth, the film is struggling and won’t even enter the 100 crore club globally. To claim the tenth spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films, it must beat Pulimurugan (140 crore), which is 69.18 crore away. So, to become the tenth-highest-grossing Mollywood film, it would need to add another 69.19 crore, which is not at all possible.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 237.23 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Needs Only 12.61 Crore More To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Marathi Film

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