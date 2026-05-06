Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues to make its mark at the Indian box office even on weekdays. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film passed the Monday test. Yesterday, on its first Tuesday, it pulled off solid collections again. In the meantime, it has moved closer to the 50 crore milestone. Also, the film is now chasing Ved’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The historical action drama earned 5.4 crore on its first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 6.2 crore, it saw a 12.9% drop. Overall, it has earned 48.6 crore net (Marathi + Hindi) at the Indian box office. It equals 57.34 crore gross. Such collections are dream numbers for any Marathi film in its first week, giving it a chance to enter the 100 crore club (net collections).

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.4 crore

Day 2 – 11.5 crore

Day 3 – 13.1 crore

Day 4 – 6.2 crore

Day 5 – 5.4 crore

Total – 48.6 crore

Soon to become the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 48.6 crore, Raja Shivaji is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Ved (61.2 crore), which is 12.6 crore away. So, the magnum opus needs only 12.61 crore more to beat Ved, which will happen during the second weekend. After Ved, even surpassing Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore) looks possible as there are no major releases in the coming days.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Raja Shivaji – 48.6 crore (5 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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