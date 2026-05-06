The grand success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 has stunned everyone. Riding solely on the content, both installments amassed extraordinary collections at the worldwide box office. Released in December 2025, the first installment grossed over 1350 crore globally. After a gap of just two months, the sequel arrived in theaters and took the number game to the next level. Still running in theaters, the magnum opus has grossed over 1820 crore in 48 days. Today, let’s make a detailed comparison of both installments!

Both parts are mounted on the same budget

While there’s no official word on the cost of the entire Dhurandhar franchise or any particular installment, the reported cumulative budget is 450 crore (including P&A). Since both parts were shot as a single film initially, it makes sense to split the reported cost into two. So, by that logic, the cost of each Bollywood spy action thriller is 225 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 dominates in ROI

Dhurandhar was a historic success, earning 894.49 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared to the cost of 225 crore, the return on investment (ROI) of the first installment is 669.49 crore. Calculated further, it equals 297.55% returns. Speaking about Dhurandhar 2, it is still running in theaters and, in 48 days, has earned 1176.8 crore net. So, it is enjoying an ROI of 951.8 crore or 423.02% returns.

So, we can clearly see that, in terms of ROI, Dhurandhar 2 is much ahead of the first installment, which is understandable given the benefit of the sequel effect.

Sequel dominates over the first part in worldwide earnings

Dhurandhar was a big success at the worldwide box office, concluding its lifetime run at 1354.84 crore gross, including the domestic gross of 1055.49 crore and overseas gross of 299.35 crore. Coming to Dhurandhar 2, it has earned a whopping 1828.62 crore gross in 48 days, including 1388.62 crore gross from India and 440 crore gross from the overseas market.

In comparison, the Dhurandhar sequel has earned 473.78 crore more than the first installment.

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