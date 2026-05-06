The Kapoor legacy is all set to welcome its newest member to the silver screen! Riddhima Kapoor, who has stayed away from the limelight for years, is finally making her big-screen debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi. She has already hit the screen with Netflix’s show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. While the buzz for her big-screen debut is decent, it might totally depend on the word-of-mouth!

Interestingly, with Riddhima entering the films, Rishi Kapoor’s branch in the Kapoor family becomes the second one to have all its members acting on the big screen after Randhir Kapoor’s family! While Alia Bhatt is the third Bahu of the Kapoor family to act in films after Babita and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima is the third daughter of the Kapoor family to act in films after Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Will Riddhima Kapoor Match Ranbir & Alia’s Debut?

It would be now interesting to see if Riddhima Kapoor manages to match the debut numbers of her brother Ranbir Kapoor and Sister-In-Law Alia Bhatt with Daadi Ki Shaadi‘s opening day collections! Ranbir Kapoor entered the industry in 2007 with a massive clash against Om Shanti Om.

Despite the clash and despite being a debutante, Ranbir Kapoor‘s Saawariya opened at the box office with a 3 crore collection on day 1. His stardom was instant. He was Raj Kapoor’s grandson! Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made her debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year!

Directed by Karan Johar, the film hit the music charts in no time, and it opened with a box office collection of 9 crore on day 1. One of the biggest debuts for a debutante in Bollywood! However, Riddhima Kapoor’s debut is unique. Unlike the typical glamorous launches, Daadi Ki Shaadi appears to be a comedy family drama with the central characters being Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma!

For Riddhima Kapoor to touch Alia Bhatt’s 9-crore mark seems like a Herculean task in the current box office climate, especially for a film that is currently very low on buzz. The more realistic target for Riddhima would be the 3-crore mark set by her brother Ranbir Kapoor. However, even if she misses that one, it would still be a celebration because it would be endearing to watch her on-screen alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, probably making her join the league of Bollywood mother-daughter duos to work on screen together.

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