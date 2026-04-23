Neetu Kapoor will be back to the big screen yet again as a grandmother, ready to walk down the mandap in her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. As the film gears up for its release on May 8, 2026, the veteran actress might be achieving a major box office milestone with her second innings in Hindi Cinema! The actress made her debut as a child artist in a 1966 film titled Suraj! Meanwhile, she made her debut as the lead actress in 1973, in a film titled Rikshawala, opposite Randhir Kapoor! Interestingly, her last film before she stopped working was in 1983 with Randhir Kapoor, and it was titled Jaan E Jaan!

Neetu Kapoor’s Second Innings!

Neetu Kapoor began her second innings with a cameo in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2009, where she played Rishi Kapoor’s wife! Her second innings on the silver screen saw her playing a very strong mother right from Do Dooni Chaar to Jug Jugg Jeeyo! With her upcoming film, she is all set to play a Dadi as well!

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office – Neetu Kapoor’s 200 Crore Club!

In her second innings, with only three films, Neetu Kapoor has accumulated a total box office collection of 149.27 crore, excluding her cameos in Love Aaj Kal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. To cross the 200 crore mark with her India Net collections in her second innings, she needs exactly 50.73 crore collection from her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi!

The only question is, can this comedy film starring Kapil Sharma pull in 51 crore at the Indian box office? The trailer of the film recently dropped, and it was very unimpressive! If the trailer could have struck a chord with the family audience, this target could have been achievable. Right now it seems like a huge number!

Check out the box office earnings of Neetu Kapoor’s films in her second innings (India Net Collection).

Do Dooni Chaar: 4.2 crore

Besharam: 59.8 crore

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 85.25 crore

Total: 149.27 crore*

* This list does not include Love Aaj Kal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, since the actress played cameos in these films.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office Trivia: Before Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun Already Had 450 Crore+ & 300 Crore+ Grossers To Her Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News