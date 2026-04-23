Darling Re-Release Box Office: Prabhas Beats His Own Salaar Hitting The 1st Pre-Opening Record

Prabhas’s cult classic Darling has been re-released in the theaters, and the 2010 film has already hit records before the opening day numbers arrive! While the superstar struggled with his last release, The RajaSaab, at the box office, he is now all set to rule the box office throne, with a film that ideally released a decade and a half ago!

The momentum for the re-release built steadily with the pre-sales of the tickets themselves on BMS, since April 17, a week before the release. On the opening day of the advance sales, the film sold an unbelievable 39K tickets. It sold almost 1.12 lakh tickets in just a five-day window, ensuring a very good opening day collection for the re-release!

Darling Re-Release Box Office

Darling’s re-release has managed to outshine the re-release pre-sales of one of Prabhas‘ biggest modern hits, Salaar. While Salaar held a strong position in the re-release charts with 102K ticket pre-sales, Darling has comfortably surpassed it with 154K total pre-sales!

Top 10 Ticket Pre-Sales for Telugu Re-Releases on BMS

Prabhas has now officially entered the Top 5 of the all-time re-release pre-sales list, with two films in the top 5, matching Mahesh Babu!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali: The Epic: 358K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari (i): 166K Darling: 154K Businessman (i): 145K Athadu (i): 111K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K

Looking at the current trend, the Day 1 collections are expected to be historic for a re-release. The official numbers might place Prabhas in the top tier for the opening day toppers list!

Darling Re-Release BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS in advance.

April 17: 39.5K

April 18: 16.1K

April 19: 13.69K

April 20: 17.3K

April 21: 25.89K

April 22: 41.24K

Total: 153.72K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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