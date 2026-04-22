Dhurandhar 2 is now in the last leg of its box office run. Ranveer Singh starrer is maintaining a healthy momentum despite concluding over a month in theatres. It is now facing competition from Bhooth Bangla. Scroll below to know the early trends for day 35.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 35 Early Estimates

No amount of praise is enough for what Aditya Dhar has served. Dhurandhar: The Revenge struck the right chords with the audience across all fronts, including the cast, script, screenplay, and music. The earth-shattering response is proof enough. Despite fresh competition from Bhooth Bangla, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer continues to drive footfalls.

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 collected around 1.5-2 crore on day 35. It saw a slight dip compared to 2.1 crore raked in on the discounted Tuesday. The total earnings in India will conclude around 1158.03-1158.53 crore net after 35 days.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Weekend 5: 13.50 crore

Day 33: 1.93 crore

Day 34: 2.1 crore

Day 35: 1.5-2 crore

Total: 1158.03-1158.53 crore

Can it beat Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed expectations right from the beginning. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the domestic box office. The spy action thriller sequel is now aiming to rewrite history in Indian cinema by surpassing Pushpa 2, which collected 1265.97 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s film still needs to collect over 100 crore to beat Pushpa 2 and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film in history. Considering the declining pace and competition from Bhooth Bangla, the target looks out of reach. All said and done, Dhurandhar 2 is a massive box office blockbuster, which will be remembered in the history of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Axes O’Romeo, Now The 3rd Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News