Dhurandhar 2 is close to concluding five weeks in theatres, but the record-breaking spree continues! Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer has added another feather to its cap in the UK. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, surpassing Pathaan. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 UK Box Office Collection

According to the official update, Dhurandhar 2 has collected a staggering £4.388 million at the UK box office in 33 days. When converted to INR, the total collection comes to approximately 55.63 crore gross.

Since 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been the highest-grossing Bollywood film, with its lifetime gross of £4.38 million in the United Kingdom. History has been rewritten as Ranveer Singh’s spy-action thriller sequel has stolen the throne.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned overseas?

Along with the UK, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shining in many other international circuits. It is the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, with total earnings of $28.16 million. On the other hand, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is the first Indian film to cross €1 million at the German box office.

The total overseas earnings have surged to INR 423 crore gross. Dhurandhar 2 is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh starrer stands at 1787.7 crore gross. The countdown has officially begun as it will soon beat Baahubali 2 (1800 crore) to become the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally!

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa festivities.

It is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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