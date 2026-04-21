After the success of Salaar, Prashanth Neel is working on his next with Jr NTR. Yes, the duo has come together for their debut collaboration. The film is currently in production and is referred to by the working title NTRNeel. While the title hasn’t been officially revealed, reports say the magnum opus is called Dragon. Today, it is back in the headlines with an official announcement of its release date, and box office enthusiasts are already excited.

NTRNeel gets its official release date

Today, it was officially announced that the upcoming Tollywood biggie is arriving in theaters on June 11, 2027. Yes, NTR and Neel fans will have to wait longer as there’s still more than a year to go. Along with the release date, the poster also stated that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on May 20. It is said the film’s title will likely be revealed on May 20.

NTRNeel is likely to explode at the Indian box office

Since both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are brands in themselves, NTRNeel is projected to register a mind-blowing start at the Indian box office. Undoubtedly, the film’s biggest market would be the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Apart from the Telugu market, the film is expected to mint strong numbers in Karnataka and other southern territories. If promoted well, it can do well in the mass centers of the Hindi belt.

Jr NTR is set to deliver his 4th consecutive 50 crore net opening

We have seen during Devara how Jr NTR can pull off an earth-shattering start alone. This time, with Prashanth Neel joining hands with him, the superstar is likely to break his own records. With such a high potential for the film, NTR is all set to achieve an exciting feat, joining the league of Prabhas.

As of now, only one Tollywood star, Prabhas, has delivered four consecutive films with 50 crore net or more openings at the Indian box office. He achieved the feat with Adipurush (86.75 crore), Salaar (90.7 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (95.3 crore), and The RajaSaab (62.9 crore).

Coming to Jr NTR, he has already delivered three consecutive 50 crore net openings with RRR (133 crore), Devara (82.5 crore), and War 2 (52 crore). Now, with NTRNeel, he’s all set to deliver the fourth consecutive 50 crore net opening.

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