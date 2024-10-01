Many people admire Jr NTR for his captivating performances and seamless dance routines. The Young Tiger became a global superstar with RRR, which opened to a resounding success at the box office in 2022.

Jr NTR played tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the period drama directed by SS Rajamouli. It allowed him plenty of opportunities to show off his dancing abilities and performer versatility.

Following Student No. 1, Jr NTR suffered a setback when Subbu flopped at the box office. He soon reconnected with Aadi. Unfortunately, Tarak saw another setback when Allari Ramudu and Naaga failed to meet box office projections. He ultimately decided to collaborate with SS Rajamouli on Simhadri (2003). This proved to be a wise decision.

Simhadri provided him with many opportunities to demonstrate his versatility as a performer. He wowed audiences with his charisma in the Nuvvu Whistles song. He was as impressive in a crucial action scene with Rahul Dev, where he let his eyes do the talking. Jr NTR was unable to capitalise on Simadri’s favorable response, as all of his subsequent movies, with the exception of Rakhi, failed to meet box office projections. During the testing phase, Rajamouli once again came to his rescue. Yamadonga (2007) marks the filmmaker’s collaboration with the young star. The fantasy play was similar to of Sr NTR’s earlier classic Yamagola and provided wholesome delight to the audience.

SS Rajamouli, the country’s most-hyped director right now, is also known for his bromance with ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR. Even other stars who have worked with Rajamouli believe the director saves the best stories for NTR. Even the Bhahubali star himself confessed the same.

During the leisure discussions regarding ‘Radhe Shyam‘, Prabhas recalls a previous conversation with Rajamouli. He stated that he had often wondered when Rajamouli would create a film starring himself, as he frequently discussed themes he had developed for Jr. NTR. “When I met Rajamouli during the ‘Yamadonga’ film, he frequently touted his next projects with NTR. That made me wonder when I’d have the opportunity to work with him,” Prabhas stated.

Rajamouli has always stated that he prefers NTR over all other actors and has maintained the same connection with the ‘Aravainda Sametha Veera Raghava’ hero. Even though SS Rajamouli and NTR began their careers with the film ‘Student No. 1’, they have remained close over the years. People in the industry also discuss how Rajamouli tries to reserve some good tales for NTR.

