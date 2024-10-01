According to a report by movie enthusiast Laxmi Kanth, Mohanlal could potentially portray the role of Rishab Shetty’s father in the movie. However, the filmmakers have not confirmed this information, which remains a rumor.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to be one of the most awaited films in India. If Mohanlal joins the cast, it would be an exciting addition to the movie. Earlier this year, in April, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi met Mohanlal, and they even shared some pictures of the meeting on social media, which further fueled the speculation about his involvement in the project.

Ever since the announcement of the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 has been generating a lot of excitement. The filmmakers released a title reveal showcasing Rishab Shetty in a fierce avatar set in a historical period. The movie is said to be a prequel to the original Kantara and will likely delve into the legend of the Panchurli Deiva set in the Kadamba era. The story is expected to continue exploring the rich mythical folklore that made the first film a massive hit.

In addition to starring in the film, Rishab Shetty will also direct Kantara: Chapter 1. Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the music for the first film, is returning as the music director for the prequel. His work on the previous installment was highly praised for creating a mystical atmosphere that perfectly complemented the movie’s themes.

The release of Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to be either in late 2024 or early 2025. After its theatrical run the film has already been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical streaming. Fans of the original Kantara are eagerly awaiting this prequel.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has several other projects lined up. He will next be seen in the lead role in Barroz, which also marks his directorial debut. Additionally, he is busy shooting for L2: Empuraan and another project that is tentatively titled L360.

With Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal involved in exciting upcoming projects, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become one of the most talked-about films. Fans eagerly await more updates to see if the legendary Mohanlal will indeed take on the role of Rishab Shetty’s father, adding another layer of intrigue to this much-anticipated prequel.

