Jr NTR’s Devara has finally witnessed the massive Monday drop, taking the total collection of the Koratala Siva film to 176.75 crore. In four days, the action biggie has had a roller coaster ride that started with a huge roar at the box office with an opening of massive 83 crore in all languages.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, the film action film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan, earned 12.75 crore at the box office. This was a huge drop of almost 69% from Sunday’s roaring 42 crore net collection in India.

However, in four days, despite the massive drop, the film is racing fast towards the 200 crore club, currently earning 176.75 crore in four days. While the film is being hailed as JR NTR‘s one of the best solo performances at the box office, it still has a long way to go before breaking records.

Needs 240 Crore To Enter Top 10

Devara needs a massive 241 crore to claim the 10th spot for the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office in the history of Indian Cinema. Currently, the 10th spot is ruled by Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Beginning, with a collection of a huge 418 crore! To beat this number Jr NTR is still very far away!

Here is the daily breakdown of Devara’s India collection at the box office.

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Total: 176.75 crore

Devara Budget & Collection

Mounted on a huge reported budget of 300 crore, Devara has already recovered 58% of its budget. The film is walking briskly towards the entire recovery to enter the profit zone.

