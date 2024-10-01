Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has been maintaining its pace at the box office and is slowly racing towards the top spot to snatch the crown of the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024, which is currently Naach Ga Ghuma with 23.55 crore lifetime collection.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

On the 11th day, September 30, Monday, the film helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and starring him alongside Supriya Pilgaonkar and Swapnil Joshi, earned almost 50 lakh as per the early estimates.

Adding this estimated 50 lakh from day 11 by Sacnilk to the overall collection, the comedy film currently stands at 15.68 crore total collection in 11 days, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2024.

Needs 7.8 Crore To Claim Top Spot

In order to claim the top spot from the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 still needs 7.8 crore to surpass the lifetime collection of Naach Ga Ghuma and claim the spot.

Here are the Top 10 Marathi grossers of 2024.

Naach Ga Ghuma: 23.55 crore Navra Maza Navsacha 2: 15.68 crore* (11 days) Juna Furniture: 12.45 crore Dharmaveer 2: 9.27 crore* (4 days) Ole Aale: 7.37 crore Shivrayancha Chhava: 6.24 crore Gharat Ganpati: 4.27 crore Alyad Palyad: 4.11 crore Alibaba Ani Chalishitale Chor: 2.68 crore Satyashodhak: 2.28 crore

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Budget & Collection

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has been mounted on a budget of 8 crore has earned a profit of 7.68 crore yielding 96% return on investment. The film is very close to earn 100% profit at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Day-wise breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.19 crores

Day 5 – 0.98 crore

Day 6 – 0.84 crore

Day 7 – 0.89 crore

Day 8 – 0.51 crore

Day 9 – 1.26 crores

Day 10 – 1.67 crores

Day 11: 0.50 crore (estimates)

(estimates) Total: 15.68 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

