It was a good weekend for Tamil Nadu as the latest release, Meiyazhagan, registered a healthy opening weekend. After the blast of The Greatest Of All Time, it was necessary to keep ticket counters busy, and that’s exactly what happened. Karthi’s latest release opened decently and then picked well over the remaining weekend, helping the overall collection to cross the 14 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Reception among critics and audiences

Helmed by ’96 director, C Prem Kumar, the Kollywood drama was released on September 27. Before the release, some early reviews were out and they were positive. And when it hit theatres, more critical acclaim gave an additional boost to the film. Among audiences, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth so far and that helped this Karthi starrer pack the punch at ticket windows.

Meiyazhagan at the Indian box office

Meiyazhagan started off well by earning 3.05 crores. On Saturday, it jumped well and added 5.30 crores. Again, on day 3, it jumped by 7.54% to earn 5.70 crores, taking the overall collection to 14.05 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 16.57 crores gross. The film is enjoying the benefit of The Greatest Of All Time slowing down in Tamil Nadu. But more than that, it’s the own merit of this latest Kollywood drama.

Budget of the film

While the exact number is not known, it is learned that Meiyazhagan is made on a budget of 35 crores. So, if compared with the Indian net collection of 14.05 crores, the Karthi starrer has already recovered 40.14% of its budget, and it has the potential to emerge as a big success at the Indian box office. However, to become a big success, the film will need to show a minimal drop today and show a steady trend during the remaining weekdays. So, it’s currently a wait-and-watch game.

Day-wise breakdown of Meiyazhagan:

Day 1 – 3.05 crores

Day 2 – 5.30 crores

Day 3 – 5.70 crores

India net – 14.05 crores

India gross – 16.57 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

