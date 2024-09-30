Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the lead roles, is on its way to being a success story in its first 3 days. Made on a controlled budget, the film has already recovered most of its cost and will soon be minting profits through its theatrical run. Apart from this, the biggie has also registered the biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Reception and the third biggest opening post-COVID

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the Marathi biographical political drama was released on September 27. It opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics, and while praise is coming in for the performances and other departments, many are calling it a propaganda film before the assembly elections of Maharashtra. From the entertainment point of view, it is mostly receiving a thumbs up from the ticket-buying audience.

With the goodwill of the predecessor and genuine interest on the ground, Dharmaveer 2 recorded an excellent start by earning 1.92 crores. With this, it registered the third biggest opening for a Marathi film in the post-COVID era behind Ved (2.25 crores) and Dharmaveer (2.05 crores).

Dharmaveer 2 at the Indian box office after 3 days

After a solid start, Dharmaveer 2 witnessed an upward graph over the weekend. It earned 2.53 crores on day 2, and again on day 3, it saw a healthy jump by adding another 3.47 crores. So, at the end of the opening weekend, the film amassed 7.92 crores net at the Indian box office, with almost the entire chunk coming from Maharashtra state.

With 7.92 crores in 3 days, Dharmaveer 2 recorded the biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2024. It surpassed the recently released Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which did a business of 7.84 crores in the opening weekend.

To recover its budget today!

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. So, the film needs just 8 lakh more to recover the cost, which will be achieved today. So, it’ll enter the success zone on day 4!

