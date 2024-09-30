There is no stopping for the critically acclaimed Mari Selvaraj film Vaazhai. The movie has had an astounding success story. It not only gained tremendous critical acclaim but has also been doing well at the box office. It has recovered its modest budget of 5 crore and is adding more milestones with each passing day.

Vaazhai Box Office Collection Day 38

On its 38th day, the Mari Selvaraj film showed slow but steady growth. It earned 0.02 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 29.12 crore, while the gross collection of the film came to 34.36 crore. The overseas run of the children’s drama has ended, so the collections remained at a static 4.75 crore, similar to its 37th day. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 39.11 crore.

Will Vaazhai Enter The 40 Crore Mark?

It will be interesting to see whether the Mari Selvaraj-directed film will be able to reach the 40 crore mark soon. It is not impossible because the movie continues to impress and shows steady growth in numbers with each passing day. Nevertheless, the film’s box office success has been one for the history books.

Vaazhai’s Stellar ROI

The Mari Selvaraj directorial has had a stellar ROI (Return On Investment) because of its excellent budget recovery. Considering the current India net collection of the movie, its ROI comes to an impressive 24 crore. At the same time, the percentage comes to a whopping 482%. This is truly a glorious achievement for the makers of the film.

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

