It is said that nothing can stop powerful content from striking a positive chord with the audience. The same holds true for Mari Selvaraj’s directorial Vaazhai. The children’s drama was made with a modest budget of 5 crore and, through positive word of mouth and an endearing subject, has managed to not only impress the masses but also be a huge success at the box office.

Vaazhai’s Opening Day Collection

Vaazhai opened to 1.15 crore on its first day. Because of positive word of mouth and a riveting subject, the Vaazhai box office collections gradually saw an upward graph. The collections increased to 2.5 crore on its second day. On its third day, the Mari Selvaraj directorial increased to 4 crore. The first-week collections of the movie came to 14.15 crore, with which it already managed to recover its budget. Now let us look at the latest Vaazhai box office collections on its 13th day.

Vaazhai Enters The 30 Crore Mark On Its 14th Day

On its second Wednesday, the Vaazhai box office numbers did undergo a slight dip. It earned around 1 crore on its 13th day, a drop from its second Tuesday, wherein it had garnered 1.15 crore. However, this does not hinder Vaazhai from becoming a super success, as it has garnered around 25.74 crore in the India net collections. The Vaazhai box office’s India gross collection is 30.37 crore. The Mari Selvaraj directorial has earned 4.75 crore overseas. The Vaazhai box office collections worldwide have crossed the 30 mark. Its worldwide collections now come to 35.12 crore. It will not be a surprise if the movie slowly and steadily reaches the 40 crore mark, too.

About Vaazhai

Vaazhai stars Ponvel M, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. Interestingly, the movie is said to be inspired by the director Mari Selvaraj’s own life. The film revolves around the main protagonist, Sivanaindhan (Ponvel M), who works in a banana plantation while attending school. However, he hates working on the plantation. Not only is the film witnessing a slow upward graph at the box office but has also attained immense critical acclaim, with the performances of the lead star cast winning several laurels. We hope that only good things await now for the Vaazhai box office.

