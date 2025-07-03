Deepika Padukone has transformed into a true global icon and is set to put India on the world map again. In a historic moment, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor the actress with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The announcement was made via a YouTube livestream.

The honor further establishes Padukone’s status as the true Queen of Bollywood, whose impact goes beyond boundaries. The Padmaavat star has successfully managed to make a mark for herself with stellar performances and contributions to the entertainment industry, not just within the country, but on the global stage.

Deepika Padukone Is The First Indian To Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It is already known that Padukone has made India proud on international platforms time and again. But what makes this honor truly special is how she creates history as the first Indian to receive a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Indian superstar will be part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 and share the honor with Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and many other renowned performers.

With this recognition, Padukone proves how she carved a distinctive space for herself across territories, the Indian entertainment industry, and Hollywood. She not only represents India on the global stage but also reinforces the country’s presence and influence in the international arena.

Deepika Padukone’s Other Global Achievements

The Piku actress has consistently brought glory to the nation on many fronts. In 2018, TIME named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world and awarded her the TIME100 Impact Award. She further made history by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar.

Deepika Padukone also became the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years.

In addition to international recognition and accolades, Padukone also continues to dominate the entertainment world with major projects in her lineup. She has dominated the box office with massive successes over the years and continues to remain an unstoppable force in Indian cinema. In 2024, Deepika Padukone appeared in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. She will next appear on the big screen in Atlee’s highly-anticipated directorial, AA22 X 26.

You can check out the video announcement of her Hollywood Walk of Fame honor below:

