Deepika Padukone has recently created quite a stir with her quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the filmmaker blasting the actress on social media without taking any names! Earlier, it was reported that DP wanted a flexible working hour and 8 hour shift since her daughter Dua is too young and needs her!

In fact, the reported demand also started a debate regarding work culture, shifts, and working hours in the industry! However, recently, a few more monetary details were also out!

A recent report by News18 suggested that it was eventually Deepika Padukone’s financial demands for Prabhas led Spirit that processed her ouster from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. However, Deepika, in a very swift move, has now joined Atlee – Allu Arjun’s new film as the lead!

Atlee Has To Pull Two Tasks!

Now Atlee has to do two things that Sandeep Reddy Vanga could not do! A is, of course, agreeing to Deepika Padukone‘s monetary demands, which he might have. The actress wanted a 25 crore fee and a 10% profit share in the film! Atlee might have agreed to it, considering DP’s powerful presence changed the entire world of Jawan and its numbers!

The second task might not be impossible for an Atlee film! It is bringing a profit of at least 500 crore with his upcoming film! Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 has already delivered 500+ crore profit, and he might repeat history with Atlee’s next!

Deepika Padukone Could Be The Highest Paid Actress!

So, if Atlee has agreed to pay Deepika Padukone a paycheck of 25 crore and share an additional profit of 10% with the Allu Arjun film, and if the film goes ahead to earn a minimum profit of 500 crore, then DP might be taking home a whopping 75 crore (25 crore fee + 50 crore profit share) for the film! This would make her paycheck 150% higher than Priyanka Chopra‘s highest-paid fee of 30 crore for the SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film!

We really manifest that all this is happening real soon, not because we are Deepika Padukone fans but only because we would appreciate anyone putting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ego in the right place! Someone really needs to do it! And we feel it might be Atlee – Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s trio!

