Deepika Padukone's 10,000 Crore Box Office Worldwide: Enters The Biggest Record In Indian Cinema None Can Break

If there is any official crown for the Queen of Box Office, then let us just coronate Deepika Padukone in a pre-ceremony of sorts as the actress gears up to enter the 10,000 crore club officially. After pleasing the ‘Number Gods,’ DP currently stands at a cumulative total of 9808 crore worldwide with her 29 films.

Singham Again Worldwide Collection To Make It Official!

Deepika’s next is Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where she will be entering the Cop Universe as the much-awaited female cop of the franchise. Looking at the anticipation, the film is surely hitting 200 crore worldwide and with this, Deepika will officially enter the 10,000 crore club!

Deepika Padukone’s 10,000 Crore Box Office Collection

Deepika Padukone currently stands at 9808 crore gross collection worldwide, with her 30 films, including Jawan, earning 1143.59 crore. Now, why do we include Atlee’s film on this list despite DP playing an extended cameo? Well, because Shah Rukh Khan himself credited Deepika as an integral part of the film’s success, and in one of his interviews, SRK said that DP was fooled when she was told that she needed to do a cameo. However, it is an important and integral role that supports the film!

The Rarest Achievement

The Padmaavat actress’s 9808 crore is the rarest achievement in the history of Hindi Cinema, and it seems like an unbeatable figure for any actress anytime soon! Meanwhile, Deepika is just mothering her possible 200 crore from Singham Again to enter the 10,000 crore club officially!

The Dragon Queen!

If someone did not notice, Deepika Padukone is the Queen of the Dragons who spits fire at the box office since the inception of her career! In her debut film Om Shanti Om, fire was an important part of the film’s climax and the twist. It was he fire that turned Shanti Priya’s fate in the film!

In recent years, while Deepika gained massive stardom performing the Jauhar scene in Bajirao Mastani, she plays mother to Dev in Brahmastra (the one jiska aag se naata hai!) Cut to Kalki 2898 AD where she performs a scene with fire (not revealing much to stay away from giving spoilers!)

Deepika Padukone’s Last Three Success & Bollywood Box Office!

Interestingly, since 2023, Deepika has given three 1000 crore grossers, including Pathaan, Jawan, and now Kalki 2898 AD. With her 29 films, she stands at a cumulative collection of 3890 crore in India, and yet again, Singham would take this total to 4000 crore!

Check out the collection of all the films of Deepika Padukone here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

