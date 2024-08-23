Stree 2 is having a phenomenal run at the box office, having entered 400 crore worldwide. The film had a three-way clash between Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein but crushed the other two. But the impact of this clash seems more than meets the eye, and speculations are rife that seeking lessons from this clash, Bhool Bhulaiyaa VS Singham 3, might not see the light of the day!

Singham Again Postponed?

Looking at the best time for horror comedies, social media has been speculating that Rohit Shetty might rethink releasing the next installment of the Cop Universe on Diwali since it means a horrific clash with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan’s film arrives on November 1, 2024.

With Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiya 3 clashing at the box office on Diwali, it would be another loss for the Hindi Film Industry, looking at the history of clashes this year. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan VS Maidaan was a disaster on Eid, Vedaa VS Khel Khel Mein VS Stree 2 was another wrong move on Independence Day!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Might Have An Edge

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik & produced by Dinesh Vijan, has earned 423.20 crore worldwide and 307.80 crore in India. This path-breaking success solidifies the fact that this year is for Horror and horror comedies. While horror films like Shaitaan and Demonte Colony 2 fared well, Munjya and Aranmanai 4 – horror comedies worked like magic. So definitely, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might have an edge over any other film releasing that weekend!

Is Singham Again Targetting Dussehra?

Speculations for Singham Again rethinking its release date started with another speculation about a Hindi biggie targetting Dussehra as its release date. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff & Arjun Kapoor, the Rohit Shetty film was supposed to release on August 15 but got postponed to Diwali. But new speculations suggest it might opt out of clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and occupy Dussehra!

A Clash Again!

However, for Singham Again to occupy Dussehra, it would mean another clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra along with two South biggies, Vettaiyan and Kanguva. Out of this lot, Kanguva marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the South. Hopefully, the Cop Universe film might be the strongest of this lot, rather than competing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But only an official announcement can clarify all these speculations and rumors!

