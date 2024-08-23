Despite a strong opening, the Telugu film Mr Bachchan has underperformed at the box office. The remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, starring Ravi Teja, failed to resonate with audiences, leading to a sharp decline in collections right after its opening day. This has resulted in a dismal Week 1 box office collection. Keep reading to know more!

Mr Bachchan’s Day-wise Domestic Box Office Collection

Mr Bachchan fell short of expectations despite a strong opening of 5.25 crore (including paid previews) driven by Ravi Teja’s fan base. However, the film’s content received a lukewarm response from audiences, leading to a significant drop in footfalls starting from Day 2. The movie collected 1.1 crore on Friday (Day 2), but Saturday saw a 22% decline to 0.85 crore. Although Sunday showed a slight recovery with 1.1 crore, the overall weekend collections failed to deliver the expected boost, signalling the film’s impending struggle.

As expected, weekday collections were also consistently low. Monday brought in 0.6 crore, followed by further declines with 0.4 crore on Tuesday, 0.35 crore on Wednesday, and 0.28 crore on Thursday. With an extended first-week total of 9.93 crore and a gross domestic total of 11.71 crore, Mr Bachchan is underperforming at the box office.

Ravi Teja’s film also underwhelmed in the overseas market, bringing in just 2 crore, taking its worldwide total to 13.71 crore.

Mr Bachchan was made on an approximate budget of 70 crore, but the film has only managed to collect 11.71 crore so far, making barely any recovery. The film has recovered only 16.73% of its cost. With such low earnings, there is virtually no chance the film will recoup its costs through its theatrical run. This has turned into a financial disaster, with significant losses that are unlikely to be recovered.

Why Mr Bachchan Failed At The Box Office?

Mr Bachchan is a remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, inspired by the real-life income tax raid on industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. The filmmakers adapted this incident into a feature film, infusing it with cinematic elements to appeal to the silver screen audience.

According to a report on 123 Telugu, Harish Shankar was paid a hefty 15 crore for directing the film, a significant fee considering his recent track record. His penchant for remakes has made him a target of online trolls.

However, Harish Shankar is facing heavy criticism online, with audiences complaining that unnecessary subplots and commercial elements bogged down the remake. Given the film’s high theatrical rights, turning Mr Bachchan into a profitable venture seems unlikely, though Ravi Teja’s star power may still offer some hope.

