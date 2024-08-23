Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office: Nani Smashes $100K In USA Pre-Sales; Will It Surpass Dasara’s Blockbuster Record In India?

Nani, the versatile Telugu star, is set to make a strong comeback with his latest action thriller, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. After the success of Dasara (2023), Nani, “the Natural Star”, is once again venturing into the mass genre, aiming to captivate audiences with his intense performance.

The film, directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment, has generated significant buzz among fans. With its gripping storyline that says, “A man who acts upon his anger only one day of the week, Saturdays”, and high-octane action sequences, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is poised to be a major box office contender.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Pre-Sales (USA)

The anticipation for the film has been palpable, especially in the USA. Pre-sales for the USA premiere have surpassed $100K, with over 5000 tickets sold. This impressive trend suggests that the movie is on track to achieve Nani’s highest-ever premiere.

With a hefty budget of around 90 crore, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani‘s most expensive film to date. The positive buzz surrounding the movie, coupled with the strong pre-release promotions, has created high expectations among both audiences and industry insiders.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Plot, Release Date, Cast & Crew

The film revolves around Surya (Nani), a vigilante who fights against injustice on Saturday. He crosses paths with the corrupt Inspector R. Dayanand (S. J. Suryah), a brutal officer who targets innocent people for petty reasons. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead in the film.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is scheduled to hit theaters on August 29 in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages. The Telugu film industry is eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed thriller, hoping it will revive the box office after a series of underwhelming releases. Neither Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan nor Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart was able to draw large crowds to the cinemas.

Can Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Beat Dasara’s Record?

Renowned producer Dil Raju, who is distributing the film in the states of Telugu, expressed his excitement about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram during a recent press meeting. He praised the film’s intense face-off scenes between Nani and S. J. Suryah and predicted that the movie would surpass the collections of Nani’s previous hit, Dasara. Raju was particularly impressed by the trailer, which showcased a departure from Vivek Athreya’s usual light-hearted comedies.

