Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a highly anticipated mass action thriller is written and directed by the talented Vivek Athreya and stars the dynamic duo Nani and S. J. Suryah. With a release date now locked in, the film is poised to become a pan-Indian sensation, captivating audiences across multiple languages. Curious to know more? Dive in to discover the release date, the languages it will be available in, the intriguing plot, and much more.

Release Date of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Set to hit theaters on August 29, 2024, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will drop not only in its original Telugu but also in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Poster:

Plot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The creative team behind Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had maintained tight-lipped secrecy about the plot, only for SJ Suryah to later spill the beans in a series of interviews. The movie centers on Nani’s character, who, as a child, has severe anger management issues. Concerned for his future, his mother advises him to vent his rage on just one day each week. He chooses Saturday and sticks to this unusual routine as he matures. What follows is a gripping tale of an angry young man clashing with a formidable villain, set against the backdrop of his unique tradition.

Cast and Crew of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Vivek Athreya, acclaimed for his work in romcoms and crime comedy, is the writer and director of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film stars Nani as the male lead, with Priyanka Arulmohan as the female lead, and S.J. Suryah as the primary antagonist, a police officer. The cast also includes Sai Kumar as another police officer. Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Dasari Kalyan, the film features cinematography by Murali G., music by Jakes Bejoy—renowned for his contributions to the Malayalam film industry—art direction and production design by G.M. Sekhar, and stunts by Ram Laxman. The production is helmed by DVV Entertainment.

Trailers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

In celebration of the film’s antagonist S.J. Suryah’s birthday, a special promo video titled ‘Not a Teaser’ was unveiled. The voiceover in the promo speaks of the balance in the world, where every evil is met with a force of good. Suryah’s character is likened to Narakasura, while Nani’s character is compared to Krishna. The video is packed with intense fight sequences, highlighting the epic clash between these two forces. An earlier promo, released about five months ago, also teased this electrifying showdown. You can watch both videos below.

Not a Teaser:

Glimpse:

