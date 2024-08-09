In Koffee With Karan Season 7, Samantha had shared a pivotal moment when her father’s refusal to pay her loans led her to pursue a career in films.

In a conversation with host Karan Johar Samantha was asked if she always wanted to be in the film industry. She responded that it wasn’t her initial choice.

Samantha explained that she faced significant challenges at home when her father decided not to cover her loans. Her family’s financial constraints meant she couldn’t afford further education, leaving her with no other option but to enter the film industry.

Recalling this tough conversation with her father Samantha said, “It wasn’t my choice. We didn’t have enough money for my studies, but I’m really glad. When my father said ‘No I can’t pay your loans’ it changed my life.”

Samantha is known for her candidness and often shares honest reflections on her life. At the teaser launch of her upcoming film Citadel: Honey Bunny a journalist asked her how she manages to keep going despite various challenges. Samantha admitted, “I do give up. I can’t say I don’t but that’s not where the story ends. I climb back up.”

On the professional front Samantha will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

