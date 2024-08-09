In 2010 Mani Ratnam had started working on Ponniyin Selvan and had cast superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu for the main roles. Both actors had even signed on for the project and participated in a photoshoot in Chennai. Unfortunately due to the lack of advanced graphics and VFX technology at the time along with financial difficulties the project was shelved just days before the planned start of principal filming.

Mahesh Babu, during an interview with Tamil magazine Vikatan during the time of his film Spyder confirmed that he and Vijay had indeed been involved in the initial stages of Ponniyin Selvan. He also mentioned that despite the project’s halt he maintains a good relationship with Vijay. If the project had gone ahead as planned it would have featured two of India’s biggest stars together on screen.

After more than a decade of being on hold, Ponniyin Selvan was finally brought to life in 2022 and 2023. The film featured an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu and R. Sarathkumar in key roles.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy the film tells the story of Prince Arunmozhi Varman of the Chola empire who later becomes the famous emperor Rajaraja I. The plot vividly brings to life the rich history of Tamil Nadu during his reign.

Despite initial delays in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic the film was eventually completed and released. It received widespread acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing films.

