It’s a special day for all the Naga Chaitanya fans. Three years after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the South actor is finally taking his rumored relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala to the next stage. Nagarjuna has announced their engagement and shared first pictures of the beautiful couple. Below are all the exciting details you need!

Shortly after his divorce from Samantha in 2021, dating rumors with Sobhita began doing the rounds. Although the duo has remained tight-lipped about their romance, they have been spotted spending some quality time together time and again. Back in June, they enjoyed a wine-tasting session somewhere in Europe, and the glimpses broke the internet in no time.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged!

The rumors were true! Naga Chaitanya and his girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala, are now engaged. The event took place at his father Nagarjuna Akkineni‘s home today morning at 9:42 AM. Parents of Sobhita Dhulipala and other family members of Naga Chaitanya were a part of the celebrations!

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement pictures are out!

Nagarjuna has shared the first pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. She wore a peach saree for the special ceremony, while the Laal Singh Chaddha actor opted for a chic white kurta-pajama.

Nagarjuna also shared a special message for their ‘bahu’ as he captioned the post, “”We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐 God bless!”❤️ 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love❤️”

Take a look at the pictures below:

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Our heartiest congratulations to the lovebirds!

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya combined net worth!

As per reports, Naga has an estimated net worth of 154 crores, while Sobhita Dhulipala is a proud owner of a fortune worth 7-10 crores. This means the couple will already be boasting combined assets of whopping 160 crores+. We hope they turn out to be each other’s lucky charms and the numbers multiply in the coming years!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: “Prabhas Or Mahesh Babu?” Netizens Decode Ram Gopal Varma’s Blind Claims About A Telugu Star Spending His Money To Keep His Flop Film In Theatres!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News