Veteran Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has always chosen to avoid negative roles and prefers to play positive characters. This decision is based on his desire to maintain a positive image and appeal to his loyal fan base.

One notable instance was when Nagarjuna was considered for the role of Arvind Swamy in Dhruva, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thani Oruvan, starring Ram Charan. Director Surender Reddy approached Nagarjuna with the idea of playing a stylish villain with a unique portrayal. However, Nagarjuna turned down the offer, staying true to his preference for positive roles.

Similarly, a few days back, director Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly offered Nagarjuna a negative role in the upcoming film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth. Despite the high-profile nature of the project, Nagarjuna chose to decline the role, sticking to his long-held stance. His decision is heavily influenced by his fans, who enjoy seeing him in positive and energetic roles.

Nagarjuna’s Work Front

Nagarjuna’s recent success with Naa Saami Ranga has further enhanced his position in Tollywood. This period drama, directed by Vijay Binni in his debut, is a Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The cast includes Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Nassar in significant roles. The film, released during Sankranti this year, focuses on themes of brotherhood and revenge. It received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and became a hit.

Nagarjuna’s passion for creating films with rural themes is evident in his recent hits, such as Bangarraju and Soggade Chinni Nayana. These films have enhanced his reputation as an actor who excels at portraying positive characters.

Nagarjuna’s next project is Kubera, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula. This upcoming drama has generated a lot of buzz with each new update. A recently released glimpse featured Nagarjuna in an intriguing scenario, adding to the anticipation.

In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dilip Tahil in key roles. The ensemble cast and the promising storyline have created high expectations for the film.

