Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated Indian films and there’s an immense buzz on the ground level. Unfortunately, the film is constantly getting surrounded by negative headlines. A few days back, it was learned that the biggie might face a delay due to a rift between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Now, yet again, rumors about the film’s delay are grabbing the limelight. Keep reading to know more!

Right from the beginning, the Pushpa sequel has been facing delays in its shooting. Initially, it was about selection an apt location for the film. It was followed by the reports of reshoots, and multiple delays due to several reasons. Recently, it was rumored that Allu Arjun and Sukumar had an argument, which led to another delay in the making.

After vacating the Independence Day slot, Pushpa 2 was scheduled to release on December 6. Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, it is learned that the film will not release on December 6 and might move to 2025. A couple of major reasons are said to be responsible for this move.

Reportedly, Ram Charan’s Game Changer will release during Christmas this year. Even the highly-anticipated Kannappa is said to be releasing in December. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next might also arrive in December. These releases would have impacted the overall box office potential of Pushpa 2 in the Telugu market.

Also, creative differences between Allu Arjun and Sukumar reportedly led to makers contemplating moving from its December release date.

If true, this move might leave fans upset but from the box office perspective, this could prove to be a boon for Pushpa 2.

We all know that the masses are crazy about Pushpa 2, and it is expected to shatter almost all pre-existing box office records. It is also touted to be the first 1000 crore grosser for Allu Arjun. However, if it arrives in December this year, its potential will be impacted for multiple reasons, thus affecting the box office collection in the long run. If the film comes in 2025 and gets a solo release along with free space for 3-4 weeks, it has a strong chance of hitting the 1000 crore milestone or achieving a much bigger feat in terms of collection.

