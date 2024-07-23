Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is easily one of the most highly-anticipated Indian films. The film has a huge buzz on the ground level, and it won’t be any surprise if the biggie goes on a record-breaking spree and smashes several pre-existing records. It also has the potential to achieve one feat at the Indian box office that hasn’t been achieved by any other Indian film other than Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Keep reading to know more!

Pushpa emerged as a commendable success during the COVID scare and restrictions, especially in the Hindi market. After a theatrical success, the film became a cult with its popularity on OTT. With such glory in the past, expectations from the sequel are sky-high, and it is touted to create history with the box office performance of the Hindi version.

As Pushpa 2 enjoys a huge buzz across the nation, it has a golden chance to unleash an unbelievable milestone at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the only film to earn 1000 crores net at the Indian box office in history. After the Prabhas starrer, no film has enjoyed such a reception across the country. KGF Chapter 2 tried its best, but it was limited to 856 crores net.

Now, Pushpa 2 has a chance to hit the 1000 crore milestone as several factors are working in its favor. The biggest advantage of the Pushpa sequel is the hype in the Hindi market. It’s a fact that no pan-India film can attain blockbuster figures without strong support from the Hindi belt. In the case of the Pushpa sequel, the Hindi belt is said to be the biggest market for the film, and if the content turns out to be good, there’s a chance of even surpassing Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which did a business of 511 crores.

Apart from the Hindi belt, Pushpa 2 is expected to enjoy a bumper response in the Telugu and Tamil markets. So, if everything falls in place, along with exciting promotional material, the Allu Arjun starrer has a chance of hitting the 1000-crore milestone at the Indian box office.

