The box office storm called Bad Newz refuses to die down! The Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer continue its impressive run at the box office, holding strong on its first Monday! Keep reading to know more.

Bad Newz had a thunderous opening weekend that saw the film rake in 8.62 crore on Friday, 10.55 crore on Saturday, and 11.45 crore on Sunday, for a staggering total of 30.62 crore in just three days. The film continued its rampage on its first Monday. While it saw over 60% drop in collections from Day 3, the drop is the usual Monday drop that any film faces.

The film minted a solid 3.75 crore on Day 4, bringing the four-day total to 34.37 crore, showcasing Bad Newz’s immense popularity.

The movie performed exceptionally well in the northern territories of India, where it enjoyed exceptional audience holdover. This robust performance can largely be attributed to the positive word-of-mouth (WOM) the film has garnered. Young audiences are particularly enthralled by Bad Newz’s content, creating an organic, solid promotional push through excited chatter.

The juggernaut Bad Newz has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several films. Sidharth Malhotra’s recently released Yodha (33 crore) has been soundly defeated, and Bad Newz shows no signs of stopping. The film is now set to topple Madgaon Express (37.51 crore) and the rom-com Mr & Mrs Mahi (35.14 crore).

Several other recent releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, the critically acclaimed Laaptaa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and the action flick Kill, have also been eclipsed by Bad Newz’s box office might.

With its impressive momentum and the power of positive audience word-of-mouth propelling it forward, Bad Newz seems poised to dominate the box office for weeks to come.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to find out how Bad Newz continues its record-breaking run!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

