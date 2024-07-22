Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD did a splendid job during the last weekend and surprised everyone with the way it jumped on Saturday and Sunday. It has been a pattern with most of the successful films in the post-pandemic era: during weekdays, they keep earning at a decent pace, and then on weekends, they exceed all expectations in terms of growth. Even this biggie is following the same route, so all eyes were locked to see how it behaves at the box office on day 26, which marked its fourth Monday. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin-directed film has been achieving big milestones since its opening day. A few days back, it even entered the 600-crore club in India. The biggie has already emerged as the fifth Indian film to enter the 600-crore club, and its next big target is to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s lifetime collection. Will it successfully get there? Let’s find out!

After earning an unprecedented 8.25 crores on the fourth Sunday, Kalki 2898 AD saw an expected dip today (day 26). As per early trends flowing in, the film is earning 1.90-2.10 crores on its fourth Monday, which is a superb hold compared to fourth Friday’s 2.60 crores. It clearly shows that the biggie will keep its momentum intact during weekdays.

Including the estimated collection, Kalki 2898 AD stands at a whopping 623.85-624.05 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

From here, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is very much beatable as the Prabhas starrer needs just 16-17 crores to surpass its 640.42 crores net.

Released on 27th June, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

