Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD bounced back tremendously during the fourth weekend and pulled off a surprising performance. On the fourth Sunday, it managed to go above the 10 crore mark at the worldwide box office, which says a lot about the longevity of the magnum opus. In the latest development, the global tally has now crossed 1010 crores gross and is aiming to earn much more. Keep reading to know more!

The film is now minting its major moolah from the Hindi version. Last week, with Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 arriving in theatres, it was expected that the biggie would feel the impact, but the outright rejection of the aforementioned films gave the additional space to the Prabhas starrer. Yes, Bad Newz’s successful run during the opening weekend did affect the run, but it wasn’t something to worry about as the biggie amassed well over 20 crores globally in the fourth weekend.

Yesterday, Kalki 2898 AD again witnessed impressive growth, earning 8.25 crores net, up from Saturday’s 6 crores net. Including this, the overall collection at the Indian box office went up to 621.95 crores net (all languages) after 25 days. Including taxes, the domestic gross goes up to 733.90 crores.

In the overseas market, Kalki 2898 AD added another 1 crore, taking its overall tally to 278.20 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at a staggering 1012.10 crores gross.

From here, the film will aim to hit the mark of 1050 crores gross globally, and considering the pattern of massive growth during the weekends, it might succeed in this goal.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on 27th June 2024.

