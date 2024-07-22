Twisters has smashed it at the box office and exceeded every expectation of the industry. Glen Powell’s movie surpassed 2004’s The Day After Tomorrow’s debut numbers to have the biggest opening weekend in North America ever. The film did exceptionally well at the global box office, mainly because of the collection on the domestic turf. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2004 movie, directed by Roland Emmerich, featured Jake Gyllenhaal and Denis Quaid in crucial roles. The official synopsis stated, “Jack Hall, paleoclimatologist, must make a daring trek from Washington, D.C., to New York City to reach his son, trapped in the crosshairs of a sudden international storm that plunges the planet into a new Ice Age.”

The Day After Tomorrow, however, had a much lower score than Twisters on Rotten Tomatoes. Jake Gyllenhaal‘s movie received 45% on the Tomatometer and a mere 50% Audience Score. Meanwhile, Glean Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ movie is 78% Certified Fresh and has an Audience Score of 92%. It topped the domestic box office chart on its debut weekend, crushing the industry’s predictions with a huge $80.5 million opening weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Twisters has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $80 million debut weekend to have the 3rd biggest opening weekend of the year only under Dune 2’s $82.5 million and Inside Out 2’s $154.2 million. For the unversed, it is the stand-alone sequel to the 1996 movie Twister, which reportedly earned $41.1 million on its debut weekend in North America, and the latest release has raked in almost double that amount.

It has beaten The Day After Tomorrow’s $68.7 million 3-day opening weekend by over 17%. It has the biggest opening of all time for a disaster movie. Twisters had an impressive welcome at the domestic box office, and the overseas collections helped the movie cross the $100 million mark globally. It was already out in some places, and the film grossed $27.1 million over 76 regions. It jumped 135% from the opening weekend when it played in 38 markets for a $42.7 million cume. It has hit the $123.2 million global cume.

Twisters starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones was released in the theatres on July 19 in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (North America): Is All Set To Beat The First Film’s $251 Million Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News