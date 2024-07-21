Bad Boys: Ride or Die will not go down without a fight, as it keeps hanging in there despite the biggies in the theatres. No Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, or any other film can stop Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from advancing at a steady pace. It has now attained the impressive feat of beating John Wick: Chapter 4’s US run as the second highest-grossing R-rated post-pandemic film on home turf.

The Keanu Reeves-led action movie was released in theatres last year. It followed the story of John Wick uncovering a path to defeat The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Meanwhile, Bad Boys 4 has a much lighter tone as it is an action comedy supported by the star power of Will, who is great at comedies.

As per Box Office Mojo’s report, John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, collected $187.13 million in North America in its entire run. It opened to $73.81 million in March last year. Internationally, the movie grossed $253.02 million, taking the global haul to $440.15 million. Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die had a much lower debut weekend of $56.52 million, and the overseas collection is also less than the 2023 actioner.

However, Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s box office numbers are commendable as it is competing against $1.4 billion, earning Inside Out 2 and another giant, Despicable Me 4, in the theatres. Also, horror movies, A Quiet Place: Day One and Longlegs are doing decently at the theatres. Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Bad Boys 4 has surpassed John Wick: Chapter 4’s $187.13 million US run as the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie in the post-pandemic era. It collected $725K on its 7th Friday. It is the 4th biggest 7th Friday of 2024.

Bad Boys 4 dropped just 41.7% from last Friday despite losing 484 theatres and facing four new big hits in the cinemas. It has hit a $187.4 million cume in North America. Bad Boys: Ride or Die aims for a $2 million-$3 million 3-day weekend on its seventh weekend in the US. So far, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s movie has collected $192.97 million overseas, taking the worldwide collections to $380.35 million. It was released on June 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

