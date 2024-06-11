Bad Boys: Ride or Die has finally rolled up the curtains in theatres, and Will Smith’s distinguished acting career stands out above the rest. With over 30 years in the Hollywood industry, Smith has starred in some of the industry’s finest movies, but according to him, there is one acclaimed film that is exceptional.

From Enemy of the State, Men in Black, King Richard, to Ali, Will Smith’s acting prowess is nothing to compare. In a recent appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones, the Oscar-winner was asked which of his many films he considered the best. To this, Smith shared, “I think the individual best movie, all around, that I’ve ever made is ‘The Pursuit of Happyness.’” He continued, “Right behind that is the first ‘Men In Black.’ The direction, cinematography, and music. If I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ the first ‘Men In Black,’ ‘I Am Legend,’ and probably ‘King Richard.’”

The Pursuit of Happyness is a 2006 film based on the true story of an unhoused San Franciso-based single father, Will Smith. Smith portrays stockbroker Chris Gardner. He starred alongside his son, Jaden, who also played his son in the movie. The emotional biographical drama film gained wide recognition and counts as Smith’s best work, as he gathered Best Actor Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Additionally, Smith also explained his reason for turning down a career-defining role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, adding, “Django wasn’t the lead, so it was like, I need to be the lead. The other character was the lead. I was like, ‘No, Quentin, please, I need to kill the bad guy.’ I thought it was brilliant. Just not for me.”

Smith’s recent work in the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys franchise in Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside Martin Lawrence has hit the theatres. The actor also returns for the I Am Legend sequel with Michael B. Jordan. In this regard, Smith told Entertainment Tonight, “It was one of those I was going to leave alone, and then I heard the idea. That might work. I think we can do that.”

