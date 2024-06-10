Bad Boys: Ride Or Die has made a fantastic start at the box office. The action comedy, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the leading roles, has surpassed all expectations and even left its blockbuster predecessor, Bad Boys For Life, behind in the first weekend. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Ride Or Die is the fourth installment of the famous Bad Boys franchise. It is a sequel to Bad Boys For Life, which grossed a whopping $426 million against its budget of $90 million. There were fewer expectations from the new film and one barely imagined directors Adil & Bilall to new milestones. But he did, and how!

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office Collection (Overseas)

We had previously revealed that Ride Or Die made an impressive opening of $21.6 million (including $5.9 million from Thursday’s paid previews) in the US on Friday. But the magic has spread even in the international circuits as Bad Boys 4 surpassed all projections!

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die grossed $48.6 million at the box office during its five-day opening in 50 overseas markets. This is about 25% higher than Bad Boys For Life, which had earned a total of $38.9 million.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Worldwide Collection

With an addition of $56 million from its 3-day opening weekend in the US, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die currently stands at massive box office collections of $104.6 million globally.

These numbers are not only way above the projections of $60-$70 million, but they are also higher than its predecessor. Bad Boys For Life had grossed a global opening weekend of $97.8 million.

More about Ride Or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their classic characters, Detective Mike and Marcus, respectively. Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, and Nicky Jam play supporting roles.

