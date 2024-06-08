Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 worldwide, wherever Marvel fans reside. People have been waiting for years to see this duo on screen and showcase this dynamic. The actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are best friends off the screen, but they share a very different relationship on screen. However, the film has yet to be released for over a month, but for the first time, advance bookings of this MCU film have opened in India, but there is a big catch.

It is the third Deadpool film in the franchise, and with this, Wade and Logan will officially join the MCU. It is also the first R-rated movie in the MCU, owing to its crude language and violence. Recently, reports claimed that the film by Shawn Levy will have a run-time of about two hours to seven minutes. Advance bookings for the movie have opened in the US, but in India, generally, bookings happen closer to Hollywood films’ release. On the occasion of National Best Friends Day, the bookings for the upcoming movie have been opened.

June 8 is celebrated as National Best Friends Day, and on this special day, Marvel India made the tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine in India. The tickets will be available for booking for 24 hours only. The IMAX tickets for the MCU movie have been made available for the bookings. Marvel India’s Instagram handle posted the news previously, intimidating Marvel fans to grab the tickets with their BFFs earlier than ever.

The movie by Shawn Levy has garnered much attention since it was announced, and Hugh Jackman’s return was confirmed. The leaked photos from the film’s set and the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh from the film’s trailer have everyone excited. It is no secret that Marvel is going through a rough patch, and the films are not doing so well at the box office. Hence, a lot of hope has been pinned on this one.

The first teaser trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine was released in February and received 365 million views in its first 24 hours. The Film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released in theatres on July 26. Indian fans should grab tickets for the film now before the day ends.

