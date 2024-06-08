Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga showed depressing results in ticket sales in China, but it had a better opening than expected. It is the fifth film in George Miller’s popular Mad Max franchise and has come out after 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Scroll below to know how the film did on its opening day in China.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead roles. The Marvel star plays the villain Dementus in the movie. Chris Pratt‘s The Garfield Movie dominated the US box office. It was at the top spot in its opening weekend, but it changed after that, and the Cat Who Hates Mondays is enjoying the top spot.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga scored the lowest pre-sales in the Chinese box office, collecting only $12K for the opening weekend. Now, according to the trade analyst’s latest report, despite the film’s lowest pre-sales in the post-COVID era, it had a much better opening as it attained the #1 position, grossing $1.1 million over 55k screenings in China.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy, earned a timid $22K from the Thursday previews. When compared to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s film The Fall Guy’s opening in China, Furiosa has done a far better job as the David Leitch helmed had grossed less than $800K in its whole opening weekend despite having better pre-sales than Hemsworth’s movie.

However, the exhibitors are taking away most of the screens, and only 15,000 screens have been booked for Saturday. The pre-sales have brought in $182K. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is aiming at a $2 million-$4 million opening weekend in China. It was released there on June 7, 2024.

Overall, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has earned $54.4 million in the US and $65.2 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide collection is $119.6 million and counting. It was released in the US on May 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

