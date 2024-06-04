The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has reached a significant milestone at the global box office. It was supposed to kick off the summer box office, but it failed to achieve that. The movie has already arrived on the OTT platforms; however, word of mouth for the film is strong and is moving ahead at a decent pace. Keep scrolling for more.

About the film-

Ryan Gosling plays the role of a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

The ensemble cast of The Fall Guy includes Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. In supporting roles, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Ben Knight also appear.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, The Fall Guy earned a decent $3.5 million on its sixth weekend overseas with another stronghold. It dropped 14.6% from last weekend for a $77.7 million international cume over 79 markets. The film is at a $80.3 million cume at the US box office.

The Fall Guy by David Leitch has hit the $158 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is aiming at a $170 million-$180 million global run. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $125 million.

People had high expectations for this movie, mainly because of Ryan and Emily’s box office record for Barbie and Oppenheimer last year. The film was released in theatres on May 3, 2024.

