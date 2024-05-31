Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest Hollywood stars, having done various movies over the years. She proved her versatility with several types of roles, and the time when she portrayed the Disney villain Maleficent in the film of the same name and won hearts again. It was released in 2014, and this year, it turned 10 on that occasion, let us take a look at its box office reception.

About Maleficent-

Maleficent was a live-action movie directed by Robert Stromberg. It was based on Sleeping Beauty’s story but retold the story of the fairy tale’s antagonist. Angelina Jolie played the titular character, while Elle Fanning starred as Aurora.

It was distributed by Walt Disney Studios and featured Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville in supporting roles alongside Angelina. The film’s visuals also impressed the audience. According to reports, Tim Burton was allegedly initially attached to the project as its director, but Robert Stromberg eventually helmed the director’s chair.

Maleficent’s Plot-

The film’s synopsis states, “Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent cruelly places an irrevocable curse upon the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Aurora is caught in the middle of the seething conflict between the forest kingdom she has grown to love and the human kingdom that holds her legacy. Maleficent realizes that Aurora may hold the key to peace in the land and is forced to take drastic actions that will change both worlds forever.”

Maleficent at the box office-

According to The Numbers, Maleficent was released on May 30, 2014. According to BBC’s report, Angelina Jolie-led movie gave her the biggest box office debut ever with its $70 million debut collection.

Maleficent ended Frozen’s 16-week run in Japan, as per The Wrap’s report. The animated Disney fantasy was released in Japan in March, whereas Jolie’s film was released four months later in July. It earned $241.4 million in the domestic regions and $518.4 million overseas. Angelina‘s live-action fantasy film grossed a whopping $759.8 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo, earning Jolie the highest-grossing film of her career.

As per The Numbers, Maleficent had a production budget of $180 million, and it earned 4.2 times that at the worldwide box office. The movie got a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, released in 2019 but was not as successful as the 2014 release.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning’s Maleficent is available on Disney+.

