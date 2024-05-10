Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had an ugly divorce, and the feud continues over their vineyard. Recently, an ex-bodyguard of the couple revealed controversial details about the former couple’s personal lives. Their former guard, Tony Webb, has now alleged that Jolie’s then-assistant asked him not to testify in their battle for the children’s custody. He has claimed in the court documents that Angelina did not want their kids to spend time with Pitt during custody visits.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016, just after marriage in 20014, and a relationship of several years. They have six children, three biological. The couple is still fighting in the court over the Chateau Miravel. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Page Six’s report, Angelina Jolie’s former guard, Tony Webb, provided security to the couple between 2000 and 2020 and is now giving services to Brad Pitt. Webb revealed when they broke up, Jolie’s assistant, Michael Vieira, told Webb that two contractors for his security firm might be testifying in the family court case. Vieira asked Tony to stop them from testifying.

Brad Pitt’s guard recalled, “I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees of SRS Global. Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them.”

Tony Webb continued, “I communicated this message to the two individuals over the phone, and they both told me that they planned to testify. One of the two individuals, Ross Foster, specified that he intended to testify, regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena. When Mr. Foster told me this, he also told me that if asked, he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

Tony also mentioned that those two individuals did appear in court to testify in the Jolie-Pitt family law case. Brad Pitt is reportedly estranged from Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Vivienne. When the divorce was finalized in 2019, Brad was given joint and legal custody of their five minor children in 2021.

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hugh Grant Slams Controversial Apple Crushing iPad Ad, Calls It “Destruction Of The Human Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News