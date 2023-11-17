Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits in 2016, and what followed was an ugly legal battle. Many even compared them to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile case. It was previously rumored that son Maddox has dropped his father’s surname. Looks like daughter Zahara is also following his route as she joins a college sorority. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began over an alleged altercation on a private jet in 2016. Angelina, during the legal battle, accused Brad of being physically abusive towards her and their children. While the actual details are under wrap, an incident involving son Maddox is what triggered the Maleficent actress to take the drastic step and file for divorce.

Internet is celebrating as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara recently inducted into a sorority at Spelman College. The first historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, recently held a ceremony where the star kid introduced herself. She was confident, intelligent, and an excellent speaker.

In a video shared by Essence, Zahara was heard saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.” Most fans couldn’t help but notice that she dropped her father, Brad Pitt’s name.

Previously, Maddox Jolie had testified against his father in court as Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence. Reports suggested that he’s now an adult and refuses to be associated with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor as he uses ‘Jolie’ in almost all his documents. With another member of the family following the same route, are Brangelina‘s kids siding with their mother?

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie announced in August 2022 that her daughter Zahara would attend Spelman College. A video shared by the Vice President of Student Affairs showed the actress getting emotional as she dropped her daughter off at college. “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet,” she said.

We’re super happy for Zahara Marley Jolie. If you haven’t seen her introduction video, here’s a treat for you:

