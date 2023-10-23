Angelina Jolie began her acting career in 1993 and is all set to mark a half-century with 48 films already in her filmography. Over three decades, she’s won several accolades and awards and has been one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses.

But have you ever wondered which are her top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis of her best works and their collections.

It would be interesting to note that Angie has had one of the most remarkable journeys. From being rejected for as many as 10 roles because her demeanor was allegedly “too dark” to becoming the ‘most wanted’ of top filmmakers, her growth as an actor has been phenomenal.

Check out the list of top 10 box office performers of Angelina Jolie:

Maleficent (2014)

Robert Stromberg’s live-action feature Maleficent features Angelina Jolie in the leading role along with Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville in supporting roles. It is based on Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and turned out to be a massive success, grossing $759.85 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

Well, can anyone forget Mr & Mrs Smith? This was the film where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love, and the whole cheating scandal with Jennifer Aniston took place. The action-comedy certainly has reasons to attract viewers and earned $487.28 million globally.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019)

Sequel to the highest-grossing Maleficent (2014), Angelina Jolie returned to her titular role along with most old cast members with a few additions (Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer along with Harris Dickinson replacing Brenton Thwaites). Despite the mixed reviews from critics, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil collected a whopping $491.73 million worldwide and turned out to be the third highest-grossing film of the actress.

Wanted (2008)

Loosely based on the comic book miniseries Wanted, Timur Bekmambetov took over the director’s hat and roped in some renowned actors like James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Terence Stamp, and Chris Pratt alongside Angie. Made on a budget of $75 million, it was a massive success as it earned $342.46 million worldwide.

Salt (2010)

Many wouldn’t know, but Salt was initially written with Tom Cruise in mind. The script was rewritten for Angelina Jolie, and sure, the crime-thriller was worth all the effort. It earned $293.50 million and is the 5th highest-grossing film of Angie.

The Tourist (2010)

Another thriller on the list, but this time a romantic one, co-starring Johnny Depp. The film also made a lot of noise over an alleged feud between the leading stars. However, Angelina Jolie knocked it out of the park with another success in 2010. The Tourist collected $278.78 million at the worldwide box office.

Lara Craft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation. Starring Angelina in the leading role, critics weren’t the most impressed, but does it matter? Because the film went on to rake in $274.70 million worldwide, missing the #6 spot in the highest-grossing list by an inch!

Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)

Made on a budget of $60 million, Gone In 60 Seconds was just another Angelina Jolie film that received negative reviews from critics. Also starring Nicolas Cage, Giovanni Ribisi, and T.J. Cross in pivotal roles, the action heist film directed by Dominic Sena earned $237.20 million in its lifetime.

Alexander (2004)

Alexander was an epic historical drama based on the life of Alexander the Great. It starred Colin Farrell, Anthony Hopkins, Rosario Dawson, and Angelina Jolie in crucial roles. The box office response wasn’t as expected as the film mounted on a $155 million budget and made only $167.29 million worldwide.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Despite being termed “better” than its predecessor in terms of performances and action sequences, The Cradle of Life could not beat the massive success achieved by Lara Craft: Tomb Raider (2001). It earned $160.09 million.

And with that, we conclude Angelina Jolie’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. How many of the aforementioned movies have you watched, and which is your favorite?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office pieces!

Must Read: From James Cameron’s Avatar 2 To Tom Cruise Led Top Gun: Maverick, Take A Look At Top 10 Grossers At The Worldwide Box Office In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News