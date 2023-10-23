Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro coming together for a Martin Scorsese crime drama isn’t a usual affair. Fans understand the value, and Killers Of The Flower Moon has finally picked up a good enough pace to leave behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the box office. Scroll below for exciting details!

Fans would be aware that The Eras Tour, which was released on October 13, is a ‘weekend affair’ at the ticket windows. This means it is only screening at the theatres during the weekend but has managed to accumulate $164.78 million at the worldwide box office so far. The Taylor Swift mania is unimaginable, but Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Di Niro’s film has managed to surpass the concert film at least in one arena.

As per a report by Variety, Killers Of The Flower Moon has garnered $21 million from 63 overseas markets during its opening weekend. With such impressive numbers, it has left behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s $10.5 million, although it is in its second weekend of release. Martin Scorsese can call for celebrations because it has emerged as #1 at the international box office.

In the domestic market (North America), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is leading by a considerable margin as Killers Of The Flower Moon brought $23 million, surging its global collections to $44 million. UK ($3 million), France ($2.6 million), Germany ($1.6 million), Australia ($1.4 million) and Spain ($1.3 million) are the most significant contributors at the box office.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of $200 million. However, it is to be noted that the film was originally planned for a limited release, followed by an OTT release. So, it is nothing but some sort of bonus run. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film has nothing to worry about as it has earned beyond its estimated $10-20 million budget and is already a blockbuster.

Killers Of The Flower Moon was released in the United States on October 20, 2023. Apart from Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lily Gladstone, the film also stars Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, documents the pop star’s concert tour of 2023-2024. It is an emotional journey for fans as they visit their favorite singer to see her performing her iconic songs, including Lover, Cruel Summer, You Need To Calm Down, Style, Delicate, and Enchanted, amongst many others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

