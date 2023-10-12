One of the most loved actor-director duos is returning to the big screen. Yes, we’re talking about Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s latest collaboration, Killers Of The Flower Moon. The duo might not have given an earth-shattering box office, but they are loved for their craft and well-known for rocking the awards season, and it seems the latest film is also going to achieve the same. Keep reading to know more!

After the wave of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the box office hasn’t witnessed a strong momentum, but all thanks to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour making it to theatres, a big splash will be witnessed at ticket windows. After that, on 20th October, Leo and Martin’s upcoming film marks its arrival, and their loyal fan base is excited about it.

As per Deadline, Killers Of The Flower Moon is going to open between $20–$30 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office. The film is not expected to rake in huge numbers, but it’s more of an affair that will sweep awards. If this happens, the impressive streak of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will be broken.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio first collaborated for Gangs Of New York. The film was released in 2002 and amassed $193.77 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. From hereon, each film of the duo surpassed their previous film’s global lifetime collection. It continued up to their last release together, The Wolf Of Wall Street, and this streak is expected to be disrupted due to Killers Of The Flower Moon as it might not go past $406.87 million.

Take a look at Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s films’ performance at the worldwide box office:

Gangs of New York (2002) – $193.77 million The Aviator (2004) – $213.71 million The Departed (2006) – $291.48 million Shutter Island (2010) – $294.80 million The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – $406.87 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office: Beating Margot Robbie’s Barbie With Its Sellouts, More Than 4,200 Shows Are Already Sold-Out For The Opening Day In North America!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News