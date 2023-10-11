This weekend is going to be huge as we’ll be witnessing a blast at the North American box office. Yes, we’re talking about the highly-anticipated concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. While this musical outing was always expected to do well, projections that flew in have left everyone spellbound. Now, the latest we learned about this big affair is that it is leaving behind a mighty blockbuster, Barbie, with its rate of ticket selling. Keep reading to know more!

After the super success of Barbie and Oppenheimer, there was little of a moment at the North American box office. Finally, a storm is coming to cause major destruction, and the numbers that have come so far are unimaginable. Swifties are lapping up the pre-sales like crazy, and there’s huge excitement among exhibitors.

As per Deadline’s report, apart from $100+ million in the domestic market, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to rake in a whopping $50+ million from the overseas market, marking a worldwide box office weekend of $150+ million. That’s really an insane number, but that’s not it! This concert biggie is beating Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Spider-Man: No Way Home in sellouts (shows running with 75% or more occupancy), as per EntTelligence (box office analytics firm).

It is further reported that 99% of the advance booking activity at the North American box office for this weekend is for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Speaking about the sold-out shows, more than 4,200 shows are already full out of a total of 13,000 shows on the opening day, as per Monday’s update.

With such insane sold-out shows, the concert film has left Barbie much behind. Speaking about the Margot Robbie starrer, it had 500 shows full, four days before its release. As of now, 6,800 shows are running with an occupancy of 75% or more for the entire weekend. Simply unbelievable!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

